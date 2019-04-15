South Africa: Gauteng Cops Intercept Planned Robbery - Barely an Hour After Foiled Randburg Hijacking

Police believe many innocent lives were saved on Friday through the interception of a second planned robbery - barely an hour after officers foiled a hijacking in Randburg.

"An integrated team of law enforcement agencies this morning between 06:00 and 07:00, were acting on information about a planned robbery in Johannesburg when they spotted suspects in two vehicles travelling between Soweto and Lenasia South," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said.

Masondo said a Toyota Corolla was cornered along the K43 road next to Thembelihle informal settlement and a man was arrested.

Mavela added that the occupants of the second vehicle, a VW Golf, fled while firing shots at police.

"The Golf was cornered along the same route next to Lenasia South, where two suspects sustained critical injuries during a crossfire. Three more suspects were also injured. All injured suspects are in hospital under police guard," he said.

An AK47 rifle, a pistol and a revolver with ammunition were recovered at the scene.

Masondo said the weapons would be subjected to ballistic testing for possible links to other crimes.

Two vehicles were also seized.

Cases of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm were opened and further investigations are under way, he said.

"Police management has applauded the operational success which might not have been possible were it not for the collaboration between the SAPS, the DPCI (Hawks), Gauteng traffic police (Saturation Unit) and Tracker," said Masondo.

Source: News24