Somalia: A Soldier Kills Two Civilians in Mogadishu

A Somali government soldier has shot and dead two innocent civilians in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Saturday morning.

A witness said a policeman opened fire on a Rickshaw in the capital's Howlwadaag junction, killing the driver and his passenger onboard.

The soldier was reportedly escaped from the scene and it's not clear why he opened fire on the 2 civilians. Another Bajaj driver was shot dead recently by a policeman.

Angry protesters took to Mogadishu streets after the shooting death of the Bajaj driver. The protest spread across the city.

The mayor of Mogadishu and governor of Benadir region, Abdirahman Omar Osman Yarisow has condemned the killing, says police are looking for the suspect.