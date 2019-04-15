13 April 2019

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: AFCON 2019 Draws Made Public

A few weeks from now Egypt will be the capital of African soccer following draws that were made public on Friday, April 12, 2019 in the shadow of the Pyramids of Giza, Cairo. According to the draws, current cup holders Cameroon will head group F alongside, the Black Stars of Ghana, Guinea Bissau and Benin.

The other groups comprised;

Group A: Egypt, DR Congo, Uganda, Zimbabwe

Group B: Nigeria, Guinea, Madagascar, Burundi

Group C: Senegal, Algeria, Kenya, Tanzania

Group D: Morocco, Cote d'Ivoire, South Africa, Namibia

Group E: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Angola

It will be the first time Africa's biggest sports jamboree will be hosting 24 teams.The tournament will take place from June to July, 2019.

