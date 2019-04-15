South Africa: Brutal Janneman Ton Slays Warriors in Paarl

Cape Town — Janneman Malan's sensational century enabled the Cape Cobras to strike back from a heavy midweek defeat and seal a lop-sided seven-wicket bonus-point win over the Warriors in their latest CSA T20 Challenge encounter in Paarl on Friday.

The right-hander plundered 12 fours and a six on his way to 103 not out off 57 balls - which helped the hosts comfortably chase down a 152-run target with 25 deliveries to spare.

It was Malan's second 20-over century, but first at franchise level and kept the crowd entertained throughout at Boland Park.

Earlier it was Aviwe Mgijima that was the unlikely hero with the ball for Ashwell Prince's side. The medium-pacer nabbed a career-best three for 14 to restrict the visitors to 151 for eight after the home side had won the toss and elected to bowl first.

There was good support all round, particularly from new ball pair of captain Rory Kleinveldt (2/27) and Vernon Philander (1/25).

Dane Paterson (1/34) and Tladi Bokako (1/19) also managed a wicket each, with none of the Warriors' batsmen really firing.

They lost wickets regularly throughout, and in the end, the 28 by Gihahn Cloete up front ended up being the top score.

At one stage, they had slipped to 100 for seven, before an unbeaten 25 by Sisanda Magala and 18 not out through Jade de Klerk at least lifted them to a respectable total.

But it was a total that proved to be no match for the Cobras and their big-hitting opener Malan in particular as he ruthlessly dispatched the bowlers to all corners of the ground.

He shared in an opening stand of 61 with Hashim Amla, whose seven off 12 balls was probably the only major blip for the Cobras as the veteran Proteas opener battles to find his form.

A further 46 with David Bedingham (26) followed to take the home side past 100 in the 11th over, and despite the loss of two further wickets, Malan stood tall to reach three figures in 55 balls and then completing the job with 4.1 overs to spare.

The result took the hosts top of the table after three rounds of the competition with nine points, with the away side remaining on six points.

