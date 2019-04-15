Eritrean Chemical Society Conducts Its 10th Congress

Asmara — The Eritrean Chemical Society conducted its 10th Congress yesterday, 12 April under the theme "Developing Chemical Science for National Development" at the Hall of Chamber of Commerce, here in the capital.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Daniel Zemicael, President of the Society, pointed out that the objectives of the society include among others developing chemical science and related fields, expanding chemical education, upgrading the skills of members. Mr. Daniel further indicated that the society is working to enhance organization capacity and helping members to increase contribution in the development of industries.

Mr. Petros Hailemariam, D.G of Human Resources Development at the Ministry of Education, on his part expressed the Ministries readiness to support in realizing the objectives of the Eritrean Chemical Society.

At the Congress, several research papers were presented on electronic waste and disposal mechanisms, the types of honey in local market, plastic materials, papers, and paints among others.

An exhibition of various products made in Eritrea was also on display at the venue of the Congress.

The Eritrean Chemical Society was established in 1993 and comprise over 150 members.