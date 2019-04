Khartoum, 13-4-2019 (SUNA)- The President of the Interim Military Council, Lt Gen Abdul Fatah al Burahan Abdul Rahaman, has accepted the resignation of the head of the National Intelligence and security service, Lt gen Salah Abdallah Mohamed Salih (Gosh).

NISS head, Gosh, tended his resignation on Friday the 12th of April 2019.