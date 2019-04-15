12 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan Takes Oath

Khartoum — Lt Gen. Abdul-Fattah Abdul-Rahman Al-Burhan, was sworn in as the Chairman of the Transitional Military Council after the resignation of Lt. Gen. Ibn Auf Mohamed Ahmed.

