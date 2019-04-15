13 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Abdel Fatah Affirms the Rule of Law

Khartoum — The Head of the Interim Military Council, Lit.General, Abdul Fatah al-Burhan Abdulrahman, said that the Council's task is to maintain the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, the prosecution and the constitutional court, the security of the homeland and the citizen.

In a statement issued, Saturday, in the Ministry of Defense, the council chairman said that the council is working to remove all restrictions and barriers that impede free enterprise.

The statement has also, called for the prpmotion of the spirit of equality and tolerance among the components of Sudanese society, as well as providing services that help citizens to live honorable life.

He lauded the honorable people of Sudan, the youth and young men and women who worked for the interest of the Sudan and sacrificed for the purpose.

