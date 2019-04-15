South Africa: Man Arrested After Attacking PE Woman With Knife in Neck Seeks Neighbours' Help

A man was arrested for allegedly using a knife to attack his employer's wife on Friday morning, Eastern Cape police said

The wife, aged 44, managed to free herself and seek help, leading to the arrest.

She was at her Kabega Park home when the man, 26, who is known to her, knocked on the door, said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

"He indicated to her that he left his identity book in the garage and that he needed it. She went with him to the garage and while still walking, he attacked her with a knife. She was stabbed several times," she said.

The man allegedly tied her hands and feet and left her in the garage with the knife still stuck in her neck.

She managed to untie herself, break the garage window, get out and run to her neighbour's house, which is on the same plot.

An ambulance was called and she was taken to hospital.

Naidu said a description of the man was immediately broadcast on police channels.

About 10 minutes later, he was spotted about five kilometres away on Mission Road in Kuyga by members from the police's cash-in-transit heist and hijacking task team, she said,

"The members stopped and on interviewing him, they noticed his hands had blood on it and after searching him, they found items of jewellery in his pocket as well as a cellphone. A laptop was also found in his bag," Naidu added.

He was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.

"Further charges and linkages will form part of the investigation. A case of house robbery and attempted murder is currently under investigation."

