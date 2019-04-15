Sudan: IMC Members Took Oath

Sudan's main protest organizers have called for the immediate handover of power to a civilian government in the wake of… Read more »

Khartoum — The newly appointed -members of the Interim Military Council took oath, Saturday, before the Head of the Council, Lit.General, Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan and Chief Justice, Abdul Majid Idriss in accordace with the Constitutional Decree (7).

