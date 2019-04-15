13 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: IMC Deputy Chairman Took Oath

Khartoum — General, Mohammad Hamdan Dalgo sworn in, Saturday, before the Head of the Interim Military Council, Lit.General, Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan, in the presence of the Chief Justice, Abdul Majid Idriss, as the Deputy Chairman of the Council in accordance with the Article (6) of the Constitutional decision.

