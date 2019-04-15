Western Sahara: Security Minister Bids Farewell to Outgoing SADR Ambassador

Kampala — Minister of Security of the Republic of Uganda, Honorable General Elly Tumwine, on Sunday bid farewell to outgoing Ambassador of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) to the Republic of Uganda, Habib Mahfoud Boukhreis.

According to a statement issued by the SADR Embassy in Kampala, during the farewell audience, the Ugandan Minister reiterated Uganda's firm position in support of the Sahrawi Republic.

He congratulated the Ambassador upon the successful completion of his duty and wished him good luck.

For his part, the Sahrawi Ambassador briefed the Ugandan Minister on the latest developments related to the Sahrawi issue.

The meeting was attended by first secretary at the Sahrawi Embassy, Alla Omar.