South Africa: Robert Mcbride - 'Werksmans Law Firm Got Zimbabwean Renditions Case Wrong'

The circumstances around two conflicting reports involving the Zimbabwean renditions case were explored by former IPID head Robert McBride, in day two of his testimony before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on Friday.

Former police minister Nathi Nhleko allegedly compromised the independence of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) when he interfered with an investigation by law firm Werksmans, that examined the circumstances around two conflicting reports involving the Zimbabwean renditions case.

And, the law firm, allegedly got it wrong when its team concluded that the first of two IPID reports into the role of former Hawks boss, Anwa Dramat and former Gauteng Hawks head, Shadrack Sibiya, in the Zimbabwe renditions case, had been altered.

This is what McBride told the State Capture Commission during the second day of his testimony on Friday.

The renditions case was widely seen as a part of a political move to remove Dramat from this key post at a time when he had called for all sensitive investigations, allegedly including one into the construction of former president Jacob Zuma's home at Nkandla, to be centralised under a team at the Hawks, the Commission heard.

McBride's team at IPID had produced a report that crushed...