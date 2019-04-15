Malawi: Chilima Warns MRA, Macra Bosses On Funding DPP Campaign - Abuse of Public Resources

Vice President Saulos Chilima has said state bodies Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) and Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) are diverting money as 'special operations' to fund the the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) campaign in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Chilima, who is also UTM Party presidential candidate in the watershed May elections, has since warned bosses of these two institutions and others he will name on Saturday doing the same thing that they will be held personally liable for abuse of public resources.

The UTM torch bearer spoke at a televised campaign rally at Naotcha Primary School ground in Blantyre at the end of his whistle-stop tour in Blantyre City that took him and his running mate Micheal Usi to Nkolonkoti, Ndirande and Mbayani.

"We know that MRA and Macra bosses are taking money from these organizations under the disguise of 'special operations' yet you are giving the money to these people to do their campaign.

"Let me warn you that in less than 37 days time your political bosses will be booted out and you wi be personally liable. We will have special trials for you soon," said Chilima

Chilima said there are several controlling officers in State institutions that are diverting money to fund the DPP campaign, saying he will name and shame some more on Saturday next week at his Kasungu rally.

"Today I have just named two but on Saturday I will name some more who are doing the same practice. You can come and ask me about this you know where to find me," said Chilima.

MRA Commissioner General Thom Malata has dismissed Chilima claims that the tax-collecting body is bankrolling DPP.

"We do not have any special operations budget," Malata said.

Macra director general Godfrey Itaye, who has signed a new contract extension, could not immediately comment.

In his speech at the rally, Chilimasaid his administration will recover the money stolen from government by giving those who have stolen a thirty day amnesty soon after swearing in ceremony on May 24 in Lilongwe.

"When I say we will fight corruption with a tough stance I just mean that. Those who have stolen should start giving back now otherwise we will recover everything that was stolen from Malawians," said Chilima.

Earlier on Sunday, Chilima joined the Catholic faithful at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre in commemorating Palm Sunday which marks the beginning of Holy Week to celebrate Jesus Christ's triumphant entry into Jerusalem before his death and resurrection.