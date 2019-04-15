Africa: Togo, Ghana, Others Arrive As Zone Three African Club Volleyball Championship Begins

The Zone Three African Club Volleyball Championship will begin today at the University of Lagos with teams from Ghana, Togo, Benin Republic, Cote d'Ivoire and Nigeria vying for honours.

Speaking ahead of the championship yesterday, President Africa Zone Three, Paul Atchoe from Ghana said the championship is aimed at developing and creating more awareness of volleyball in the zone.

He noted that the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) gave Nigeria the nod to host the African championship because of the giant strides the country is making to improve the sport.

Atchoe declared that the Zone Three championship would help players gain more experience from the bigger teams.

"All logistics for the Zone Three Championship has been put in place. This competition will also be used to select teams that will represent their countries at the Africa Club Championship. Nigeria will also host more international championships like the All Africa Games and Olympic qualifiers," he said.

Also speaking on the competition, chairman, organising commission, Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Olatunde Morakinyo said the championship would be of high standard, as the Nigerian volleyball teams would be contending with top teams in Africa.

He commended the president of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Musa Nimrod for his efforts to take the sport to the highest level in the country, adding that Kano Pillars, Civil Defence, Nigeria Customs and Immigrations volleyball teams would take part in the championship.