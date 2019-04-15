Libya: 56 Killed, Hundreds Injured in Worsening Libya Warfare

Tripoli — THE renewed fighting by armed groups over the control of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, has left at least 56 people dead and 266 others injured. Those killed include two medical doctors.

One ambulance driver was killed while responding to the emergency. At least five ambulances have been hit since the onset of the conflict.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF, or Doctors Without Borders) said it was extremely concerned for civilians caught in the ongoing fighting in Tripoli, including refugees and migrants currently trapped in detention centres in or near the affected areas.

Since the onset of fighting a week ago, over 6 000 people have fled their homes in the city and surrounding areas.

Craig, MSF's project coordinator for operations in Tripoli, said the fighting made refugees and migrants in detention vulnerable.

The conflict has severely reduced the capacity of the humanitarian community to provide timely lifesaving response and urgently needed evacuations.

"Even in times of relative calm, refugees and migrants held in detention are subjected to dangerous and degrading conditions that negatively impact their physical and mental health," Kenzie said.

The current fighting is the third time in the past seven months that Tripoli has erupted in conflict.

Libya, the oil-rich North African country of some 7 million people, is engulfed in crisis since the overthrow and eventual murder of longtime leader, Muammar Gaddafi.