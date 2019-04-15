South Africa: Tech Expert Van Heerden New Cortex CEO

Cape Town — AFRICAN Artificial Intelligence (AI) software and solutions company, Cortex Logic, has appointed Deon van Heerden as its new chief executive officer. The appointment of the accomplished technology executive and entrepreneur is in line with the company's rapid expansion.

"I'm excited to join Cortex Logic at this pivotal point in its history," van Heerden said.

He mentioned Cortex Logic's three key ingredients for success as "great customers, great products and great people."

Van Heerden said the opportunities for leveraging cutting-edge fourth Industrial Revolution technologies were growing exponentially and Cortex Logic presented an enterprise product portfolio that could be deployed to the broader international market.

"We're growing our customer and client base at a phenomenal pace, which is paving the way for an incredible future for Cortex Logic and its team," he said.

Dr Jacques Ludik, Cortex Logic Founder, Managing Director and Group CEO, said the company was experiencing a significant increase in demand from enterprises, both in local and international markets, for AI products and solutions.

Hence, the company is expanding its team with the brightest young minds as well as growing its senior executive team.

"We're onboarding leaders who can hit the ground running and contribute a wealth of knowledge on how to grow businesses and industries by leveraging cutting-edge 4th Industrial Revolution technologies," Ludik said.