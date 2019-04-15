South Africa: Government Activities for the Week, 15 - 21 April 2019

press release

Government has scheduled the following briefings/activities for the week: 15 - 21 April 2019. The activities, which are aligned to the National Development Plan and outlined in the Medium Term Strategic Framework 2014-2019, are undertaken to build a better South Africa.

The Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo accompanied by MEC for Health in Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba and the Mayor of Collins Chabane Local Municipality, Cllr Moses Maluleke will on Monday, 15 April, officially open the Ettian Tshabane Multi- Media Centre at Mayeke Higher Primary School in Xikundu Village at 08h00. Minister Dlodlo, will also hand over books to the school as well as school uniforms to selected learners from disadvantaged backgrounds within the community. The Minister will then join frontline service officials in Saselamani Stadium, as they bring various services to the community of Xikundu as part of government's Batho Pele Programme.

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Ms Naledi Pandor, will on Monday, 15 April, officially open a new Library and Information Services Academic building at the University of Mpumalanga at R40, Riverside in Mbombela at 10h00. The library showcases a distinctive architectural character with state of the art furnishings. It is a fully modernized resource that is equipped to meet students' needs and the demands of a 21st century academic library. Minister Pandor, also will officially make public two key reports regarding the performance of the Post-School Education and Training System in South Africa at Burger's Park Hotel in Pretoria, on Tuesday, 16 April at 09h00.

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Land Reform, will on Tuesday, 16 April, officiate at the Presidential Handover ceremony on settled and finalised Gamopedi and Seoding land claims in the John Taolo Gaetsewe District, Kuruman, Northern Cape at 10h00. Deputy President David Mabuza will be supported by the Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and other senior government officials.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, will on Tuesday, 16 April, host the head of the WEF 4th Industrial Revolution Network, Dr Murat Sönmez, at a breakfast consultation meeting in Pretoria. In parallel with the breakfast consultation, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research will showcase its technologies that are aligned with the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Nathi Mthethwa, alongside African Artist will on Tuesday, 16 April, brief media on the solidarity support towards the victims of Cyclone Idai at GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, Pretoria at 10h00 , with a video link to Imbizo Media Centre, Parliament in Cape Town. The briefing aims to pronounce camaraderie in support towards the three affected countries and make a call on all the South Africans, corporations, NGOs and individuals to the call for humanitarian assistance for victims affected by Cyclone Idai in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe to continue with the spirit of "Ubuntu".

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, on Wednesday, 17 April, officiate the handover of three primary schools at Enhlanhleni, Lembe and Ingweni Phaphama primary schools situated in Dannhauser, Newcastle, Utrecht and Vryheid respectively. A single handover ceremony involving all three schools will be held at the Enhlanhleni Primary School in Dannhauser, Newcastle.

The Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pamela Tshwete, will on Wednesday, 17 April, handover the Noupoort Bulk water supply scheme to the community of the Colesburg Local Municipality, Northern Cape. On Thursday, 18 April, the Deputy Minister will also launch of the Wolmaranstad Waste Water Treatment Works in the Maquassi Hills Local Municipality, North West.

On Wednesday, 17 April, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), will brief media on April, Monetary Policy Forum at SARB Conference Centre in Pretoria at 17h30. The Monetary Policy Forums is a channel to communicate and create a better understanding of monetary policy among our stakeholders, especially the public. These forums are held biannually, and factors that have impacted inflation and the rationale behind the Bank's monetary policy stance are explained in greater detail.

All members of the media are advised that the media briefings/activities are subject to change. However, the GCIS will update the media through advisories.

Issued by: Government Communications