Nigeria: At NBBF AGM, Kida Regrets Crisis in Federation, Calls for Cooperation

Abuja — Amid tight security, the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) over the weekend held its annual general meeting (AGM) in Abuja, the first since its acrimonious elections in 2017.

The meeting was attended by delegates and board members of the federation, officials of the Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC), the Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung and the FIBA vice president, Hesham Elhariri.

Speaking at the meeting, NBBF President, Musa Kida said the AGM was holding two years after the elections due to the leadership imbroglio that engulfed the federation since 2017.

"Against the background of the acrimonious election in 2017, this is indeed a time for sober reflection for us concerning the state of basketball in the country," he said, adding that the AGM would give the federation and stakeholders the opportunity to share ideas, while also examining the past, and understanding and transcending it together.

Kida added: "The present NBBF board is willing to work with each and every basketball stakeholder in Nigeria devoid of any sentiments.

"There is an "us" or "them" situation, but we will continue to do all it takes to carry everyone along.