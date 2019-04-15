Nigeria: FCMB Organises Free Training, Tasks SMEs On Economy

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has urged small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) to take the lead in driving the diversification and growth of the economy.

This, according to the bank, is due to the catalytic role they play in the lives of people and the society, as they have stimulated development in the areas of production, employment and income generation.

Towards this end, FCMB has reiterated its commitment to sustain the level of its support to SMEs through increased lending, capacity building, advisory and value-added offerings that would boost their performance.

The bank gave the assurance during the fifth in its series of free capacity building programmes, tagged "Business Enterprises and Sustainability Training (BEST)", organised for existing and start-up SMEs in Lagos on Saturday.

This followed the success of the previous editions of the training last year across the country.

The initiative, led by FCMB Training Academy, the bank's Business Banking Group and seasoned facilitators, focused on business and skills development, marketing, finance and accounting for SMEs.

It covered various topical areas such as identifying business opportunities, surviving in a harsh business environment, improving productivity, raising capital, optimising sales, cost and revenue management, among others.

Speaking on the initiative, the Executive Director, Business Development of FCMB, Mrs. Bukola Smith, said the bank recognises the increasing role and impact of SMEs.

"In FCMB, we are passionate about helping our customers thrive in a sustainable manner. We believe this comprehensive training programme will go a long way to impact positively on the SME operators who have participated in our training," she said.

The Head of Training Academy of FCMB, Sola Oyegbade, stated that, "one of our goals for organising this free training for the SMEs was borne out of our commitment to continually seek different avenues and innovative ways we can empower, promote and support start-ups and entrepreneurs.

"This is to help them grow their businesses and further stimulate real growth in our economy".