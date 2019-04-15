Nigeria: LSGA, FIG Collaborate to Develop Gymnastics in Lagos

In a bid to fully develop gymnastics and make it a household affair in Nigeria, the Lagos State Gymnastics Association has partnered with the International Gymnastics Federation to reposition the sport.

At a stakeholders' meeting organised at the Upbeat Recreation Centre, Lekki at the weekend, the two organisations identified key areas to work on, with a viewing to improving the acceptance of gymnastics in Lagos.

Solutions on how to make the sport a financially-rewarding activity for gymnasts and coaches were also proffered and arrived at during the meeting.

Speaking at the event, LSGA Chairperson, Moyo Ogunseinde emphasised that the time had come for gymnastics to be included in schools' curriculum in Lagos and in fact Nigeria so that young talents could be identified and nurtured early.

While unveiling a four-year developmental plan for gymnastics in Lagos, Ogunseinde said through increased collaborations and sponsorships, the sport could be one of the most popular activities among the young and old.

She added, "As an organisation, we are working closely with key stakeholders in gymnastics including coaches and athletes to further develop the game.

"Our target is to make the sport a household activity not just in Lagos but in Nigeria as a whole and it for this reason we are clamouring for it to be included in the curriculum of schools in the state.

"We believe that in the next four years, the plans that we have outlined will no doubt have a significant impact on the development of gymnastics in this country."

Commending LSGA for the initiative, Development Officer for Africa, FIG, Tseko Mogotsi pointed that there was need for more funding in order to properly position the sport on the continent.

He said, "Funding is a big problem for gymnastics in Africa and that is why we must mobilise all available resources to drive the sport forward.

"With the new strategies that we have drawn in partnership with LSGA, we are confident that in the next few years, gymnastics will get the type of attention it deserves in Lagos and in Nigeria."

Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission; Dr Kweku Tandoh, and the Director General of the organisation, Mr Babatunde Bank-Anthony, commended Ogunseinde and her team for their efforts in developing gymnastics in the country.