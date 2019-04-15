South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Hands Over Schools in KwaZulu-Natal

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, on Wednesday, 17 April 2019, officiate the handover of three primary schools at Enhlanhleni, Lembe and Ingweni Phaphama primary schools situated in Dannhauser, Newcastle, Utrecht and Vryheid respectively.

A single handover ceremony involving all three schools will be held at the Enhlanhleni Primary School in Dannhauser, Newcastle.

In partnership with the Adopt-A-School Foundation as the implementing agent, the schools were built under the Department of Basic Education's Accelerated School Infrastructure Delivery Initiative (ASIDI) with the objective of eradicating schools without water, sanitation and electricity and to replace schools constructed from inappropriate material.

The partnership is in response to the President's call for collaboration between government and civil society to realise the right of children to safety and dignity in educational facilities.

At the three schools in question, mud structures built by communities more than 30 years ago in some instances, have been replaced with modern brick and mortar structures with additional design elements that allow for a positive learning environment. The designs comply with current and future school requirements and complement the rural environment in which they are situated.

Issued by: The Presidency