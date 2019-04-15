15 April 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Court Again Issues Arrest Warrant On Jay Jay Okocha

Photo: Daily Trust
Jay Jay Okocha.
By Onozure Dania

Justice Adedayo Akintoye of a Lagos High court sitting in Igbosere, has again issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a former Super Eagles Captain, Augustine popularly known as Jay- Jay Okocha over alleged tax evasion.

Justice Akintoye made the order following Okocha's alleged failure to settle a 2017 income tax evasion case brought against him by the Lagos State Government.

The judge first made the order on January 29, following an application by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice.

The ministry told the court that Okocha had also failed to appear in court since 2017 when the case was filed against him.

