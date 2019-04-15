Nigeria: Boko Haram Invades Chibok As Community Marks 5th Anniversary of Schoolgirls' Abduction

Photo: Premium Times

Chibok girls being accompanied by soldiers after their release.

Boko Haram militants, Sunday, invaded a village at Chibok in Borno state while members of the Abducted Chibok Girls Parents' Movement for Rescue were commemorating the fifth anniversary of their abducted daughters.

One of the parents told Daily Trust on phone that while the commemorative activities were still going on within the the Chibok township, the story filtered into the community that Boko Haram insurgents stormed Kwarangullum village shooting sporadically.

The village District Head, Mallam Bulama, who was outside of the community, also phoned and confirmed to Daily Trust that insurgents invaded his village and were still there making destructions as of Sunday night.

Details of the attack were still sketchy, neither number of the casualty nor level of destruction were ascertained from either the security agents or residents of the village.

It would be recalled that on April 14, 2014, 276 schoolgirls were abducted by gunmen from Government Girls Secondary School (GGSC), Chibok.

Some of them had fled from captivity themselves while government had negotiated the release of many of them, but more than one hundred girls are still missing.