South Africa: Man Hit By Light Motor Vehicle, Left Critically Injured

Sunset Beach — A man, believed to be in his 20s, was left critically injured last night when he was knocked over by a light motor vehicle on the R27 in Sunset Beach, Western Cape.

ER24 paramedics, who were on route to hospital, were flagged down by bystanders at 21h50. Life Healthcare and Community Medics arrived shortly after.

On scene, paramedics found a man, believed to be in his 20s, lying on the side of the road a few metres away from a light motor vehicle.

The man was assessed and found to have sustained serious injuries to his head and both arms, leaving him in a critical condition.

The man was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the man was transported to Groote Schuur Provincial Hospital for urgent care.

The driver of the vehicle fortunately escaped injury.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.