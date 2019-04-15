Somalia: Drone Kills Islamic State's Second in Command in Somalia

Somalia's regional security minister has confirmed that the deputy leader of the Islamic State (IS) in the country has been killed by an airstrike from a drone.

Minister Abdisalam Mohamed Gallan told VOA that Abdihakim Dhoqob was killed on Sunday when the car he was traveling in, was hit by a missile fired by an American drone.

The minister said the incident took place near Hiriro village located in Puntland's Bari region.

Several other militants were allegedly killed in the attack.

Local media reports in Puntland said that Dhogob defected from Al-Shabaab and joined the IS and was responsible for tax businesses in the Bari regions largely controlled by the terror group.

It can be recalled that American forces are aiding international troops in battling against the terror groups in Somalia and have killed several top terror commanders over the last two years.

Since over a decade, incessant and uncontrolled terrorist attacks by Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al Shabaab insurgents which are closely linked to the Islamic State are fighting Somali and international forces to install a Sharia state in Somalia.