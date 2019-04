A well known Nigerian singer and song writer, Teniola Apata, aka Teni thrilled her guests at an event attended by the richest man in Africa, Mr Aliko Dangote, when she changed her name from 'Apata' to 'Dangote'.

Teni was seen performing her hit single 'Case' which she comically changed the lyrics to ' Cause my papa na Dangote'.

She however, asked her fans to start calling her 'Teni Dangote', which made Dangote to bursts out and laughed at Singer Teni acting.

Watch video :