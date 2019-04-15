Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Inspects 1D1F Project in Tanoso

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday inspected construction works of Rhovanni Royal Company Limited, operating under Government's "One District, One Factory" (1D1F) programme, at Tanoso in the Ahafo region.

The company, when completed, is expected to provide 1,800 direct employment, and create 8,000 indirect jobs to residents.

The Company will reduce significantly, the importation of clinker into Ghana.

Currently, the government is facilitating the establishment of 181 enterprise projects in 110 Districts, Municipal and Metropolitan Assemblies (MMDAs) across the 16 regions of the country.

Out of this number, 79 are at various stages of operation. It is expected that the remaining 102 companies will commence work before the end of the year (2019).

At the 2nd day of his 2-day tour of the Ahafo Region, President Akufo-Addo, who interacted with promoters of the project, expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on the project site.

He was happy local raw materials would be used to produce durable products including bricks, pavers, roofing tiles and panels for the construction industry.

President Akufo-Addo said the large deposit of clay resources at Tanoso, places the factory in a competitive position to contribute positively towards the construction of affordable houses for Ghanaians.

He applauded the company's decision to install a one-megawatt solar power unit to make the factory completely independent of the national grid.

In addition, the company intends to offer the use of its drying ovens at a minimal cost to local potters within the Tanoso community, and also train them in best practices to avoid environmental degradation.

At Bechem, President Akufo-Addo said the construction of Bechem Town Roads forms part of phase 1 of the $2 billion Government of Ghana - Sinohydro deal, with construction set to start soon.

The Techimantia to Derma Road, he added, had been included in phase 2 of the Sinohydro deal, and once approval is given by Parliament, the construction of that road would commence.

President Akufo-Addo also visited Yamfo, Duayaw Nkwanta, and Kenyasi to end his 2-day tour of the Ahafo Region.