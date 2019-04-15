Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Assures of Equitable Distribution of Infrastructure in New Regions

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment towards ensuring that infrastructural projects are equitably distributed across the newly created regions and not concentrated solely at the regional capitals.

According to President Akufo-Addo, "when I presented the Constitutional Instruments to the heads of delegations of the newly created regions, I indicated that developmental projects will not only be centered at the regional capitals."

He continued, "There is going to be an equitable distribution of regional infrastructure in every region.

The President was speaking at an interdenominational church service at Atebubu, in the Bono East Region, on Sunday, April 14, 2019, when he commenced his 2-day tour of the newly created region.

Affirming his commitment to strengthening the capabilities of the Bono East Region, and, thereby, quicken its pace of development, the President indicated that the building, housing the Regional Co-ordinating Council (RCC) would be sited in Techiman, the capital of Bono East.

"The local government staff required to ensure the smooth operation of Bono East region, such

as the Regional Chief Director, Regional Planning Officer, and the Regional Budget Officer, are already in place in Techiman. I will present eight vehicles to the Bono East Regional RCC on Monday when I arrive at Techiman," he added.

Whilst in on his tour of the Bono East Region, President Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on the Amantin hene, Nana Owusu Acheaw Obrempong II, Atebubu hene; Yeji manhene, Nana Pemapem Yaw Kabrese V; and the Supreme Leader of the Tijaniyya Muslim Council of Ghana, His Eminence Sheikh Khalifa Ahmad Abulfaid Abdulai Maikano Jallo.

The President commissioned a National Health Insurance Authority office in Atebubu, and also commissioned a newly constructed female ward at the Atebubu Government Hospital.