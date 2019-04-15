Liberia: 'We Are Not Monster'

-Chief Justice Tells Journalists

The Chief Justice of the Liberia Supreme Court, Francis Korkpor urges journalist to report the truth and only the truth because there is no secret within the judiciary.

According to him, the judiciary is not a monster as sometime protruded by journalists and the media community noting that "the judiciary is a unique place and a friend of the media therefore, the work we do should complement each other.

"In as much as we need you to get to the public on what is being done within the court but sometime you make us look like a monster."

The Priest of the High Court spoke at the end of a five day training workshop for Judicial Reporters organized by the Liberia Media Development Program in collaboration with Internews with funding from USAID held at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

Justice Korkpor explained that since taking over the judiciary, he had encouraged flexibility reason for which he provided the space for judicial reporters to operate.

He wants reporters to read more on issue emulating from the court and if possible, reach out to him on a matter for better understanding.

"One report from you can set the institution apart and create confusion. Nobody will stop you from getting information but, you must remember that the only client the judiciary has is party litigants. So, do not get clarity from lawyers, they will speak from their client's perspective," Chief Justice Korkpor.

He cautions reporters to do justice to the system at all time by being accurate, balance and fair in their reportage adding "the judiciary is the cornerstone of the nation and a traditional place, if you report correctly it helps the society."

"I'm here temporarily and tomorrow I will be gone. Am not able to hurt anybody' so when you hear something about the judiciary under my leadership take time," Korkpor cautions Reporters

Also remarking at the closing ceremony, Internews Acting Chief of Party, Musitini Tawedzegwa said the training is not to undermine the system but rather intended to increased skill of reporters in carrying out their job.

Tawedzegwa said the training is also part of opportunity to ensure the media has the needed skill in reporting on matters or workings of the court.

He added "we hope to see more improvement on the way judicial matters are being reported."