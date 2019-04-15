15 April 2019

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'We Are Not Monster'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By R. Joyclyn Wea

-Chief Justice Tells Journalists

The Chief Justice of the Liberia Supreme Court, Francis Korkpor urges journalist to report the truth and only the truth because there is no secret within the judiciary.

According to him, the judiciary is not a monster as sometime protruded by journalists and the media community noting that "the judiciary is a unique place and a friend of the media therefore, the work we do should complement each other.

"In as much as we need you to get to the public on what is being done within the court but sometime you make us look like a monster."

The Priest of the High Court spoke at the end of a five day training workshop for Judicial Reporters organized by the Liberia Media Development Program in collaboration with Internews with funding from USAID held at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

Justice Korkpor explained that since taking over the judiciary, he had encouraged flexibility reason for which he provided the space for judicial reporters to operate.

He wants reporters to read more on issue emulating from the court and if possible, reach out to him on a matter for better understanding.

"One report from you can set the institution apart and create confusion. Nobody will stop you from getting information but, you must remember that the only client the judiciary has is party litigants. So, do not get clarity from lawyers, they will speak from their client's perspective," Chief Justice Korkpor.

He cautions reporters to do justice to the system at all time by being accurate, balance and fair in their reportage adding "the judiciary is the cornerstone of the nation and a traditional place, if you report correctly it helps the society."

"I'm here temporarily and tomorrow I will be gone. Am not able to hurt anybody' so when you hear something about the judiciary under my leadership take time," Korkpor cautions Reporters

Also remarking at the closing ceremony, Internews Acting Chief of Party, Musitini Tawedzegwa said the training is not to undermine the system but rather intended to increased skill of reporters in carrying out their job.

Tawedzegwa said the training is also part of opportunity to ensure the media has the needed skill in reporting on matters or workings of the court.

He added "we hope to see more improvement on the way judicial matters are being reported."

Liberia

When Youth Take On the Fight to Defend Rights

Abraham M. Keita says he was nine years old when a girl of thirteen was sexually assaulted and strangled in his home… Read more »

Read the original article on New Republic.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.