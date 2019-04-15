Liberia: In Marshall, Margibi County - Armed Men Loot, Vandalize Historic Caesar's Beach

More than 50 unknown armed men have violently attacked and looted the famous Caesar's Beach and hotel in Marshall City, Margibi County.

Prior to the Liberian civil war, the beach and resort was a tourist site for Europeans, Asians and others in the 70s and 80s.

According to eyewitnesses, the unknown men, allegedly armed with machetes, and other deadly weapons, stormed the beach and hotel last week.

They noted that the armed men looted the hotel, and made away with several valuables including television, mattresses, curtains, P. A. system, and generator.

They added that the suspected robbers also took away construction materials valued thousands of United States dollars, including huge quantity of cement, plywood, among others.

The eyewitnesses added that the men destroyed window glasses, commodes, and also killed and made away with several pigs and chickens that were kept in a poultry at the resort.

They claimed that the unknown men had come at the beach to assassinate the beach and hotel owner, Mr. F. Augustus Caesar, Jr. who resides in Monrovia.

Mr. Caesar is the former President/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Liberia Chambers of Architects (LCA), now Liberia Institute of Architects (LIA).

"I saw three men coming from the beach way who told us to stop work when we were doing some works on the beach. They claimed that they were sent by one Rudolph. I told my friend for us to immediately pack our tools. While coming from the beach way, we saw a group of men on motorbikes with cutlasses coming towards the hotel way. We escaped and hid in the bush," an eyewitness disclosed.

He furthered: "they entered into the hotel and started to burst the windows glasses. They killed two big pigs in the poultry and drag them to where they were going. They looted the whole hotel. We had cement, building materials and others. They carried everything including the musical set we used on the beach."

Meanwhile, police officers assigned in Marshall City have launched an investigation into the incident.

At least two (2) persons believed to be in their early 20s have been arrested in connection with the incident.

This is not the first time the Caesar's properties have been under attacked in Marshall.

Sometimes ago, Mr. F. Augustus Caesar, Jr, alarmed that a mini portion of over 220 acres of land owned by his family has been under attacked by those he called "notorious land dealers" of Kpain town in Marshall.

He said this portion of his property has been severely damaged, along with a coconut plantation.

Speaking further, the renowned Liberian Architect noted that "fake instruments" are allegedly being used by "notorious land dealers" backed by some local authorities in Kpain town, to take over his property.

He, however, called on the relevant authorities to intervene in the matter to avoid land dispute in Marshall City.

Mr. Caesar said for too long he has rendered assistance and job opportunities for some locals of both Kpain and Ben towns, but wondered while his property is constantly under threat by some "notorious land dealers" in the areas.