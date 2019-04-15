Liberia: Judge Speaks Out On Denial of Justice

Amidst public outcry or sentiment about the delay and denial of justice in Liberia, Commercial Court Judge Eva Mappy Morgan attributed the situation to the lack of resources or cut in the judiciary budget.

She further named lack of judiciary researchers or clerks as some of the factors also responsible for the delay and denial of justice in some instances.

Judge Morgan made the statement at the starts of a five day training workshop for Judicial Reporters organized by the Liberia Media Development Program in collaboration with Internews with funding from the United States Agency for Community Development (USAID) taking place at the Temple of Justice.

According to her, when this is addressed, it would enhance judges and justice capacity in the area of speedily adjudicating cases that come before them as party litigants will not be denied justice.

"Sometime Justices are slow in writing their rulings but, most time it is due to resources. So, sometime when we are slow justice is being denied.

She emphasized "none of the Justices or Judges have legal researchers; when the Judge finish listening to the case, they have to go do research on what the law says regarding the matter at hand.

Judge Morgan said justice will continue to be delay or denied based on what they have (written within the law) noting that the situation is systematic.

Also remarking, Internews Country Director, Jan MacArthur said it is important to report on the court and cases and to also know why justice is render the way it is.

According to Madam MacArthur, she had not experienced such great relationship in other countries as compared to relationship experience in working in Liberia saying "the media role is very important in reporting on the judiciary."

Accordingly, during the five days reporters will be trained on authority or powers of the judiciary, jurisdiction of the court, constitutional and statutory bases for judicial authority and Court of jurisdiction, basic legal jargons and covering proceedings in the Supreme Court among other topics.

The overall goal of the training is to equip or acknowledge reporters on how to cover or report on issues emulating from the court.