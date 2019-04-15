Liberia: "We Will Rub Their Old Ages"

-Protesters Threaten Warlords

Protesters demanding the establishment of war and economic crimes court in Liberia have threatened to rub the old ages of would be warlords for atrocities committed against the state and citizenry on grounds that those warring factions rubbed them of their youthful ages. "Those warlords rubbed us of our youthful age so, we are also going to rub them of their old ages," protester focus person.

The protesters under the banner, 'Citizens Action for the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court,' in additional to effort of the demand of justice, recently petitioned various Embassies in Liberia to remind them of the effect it will have on the peace if their plights are not adhered to.

This is not the first time the group had petitioned various Embassies and National Government as it regards to the implementation of recommendations within the TRC Report thus, establishing war crimes court to prosecute people who had hands in the Liberian civil unrest.

It can be recalled early 2018; the group of protesters took to the streets of Monrovia pleading with government thus, at the same time calling on the International Community to put more pressure on the Liberian Government to pass on the instrument that will lead to the subsequent implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Report Recommendations.

Speaking with this media outlet in Sinkor, the group focus person, Fubbie Henries narrated that there are many treaties that were violated by warrant fractions something that led to thousands lives and properties being destroyed in the country pointing out the Abuja Accord and the Accra Peace Agreement which these warring factions affixed their signatures to.

According to Henries, petitioning the international communities and partners is necessary in that they contributed to what he terms as fragile peace of Liberia therefore, it would be bad should they sit and allow the peace to be undermined.

He clarified that this is no witch-hunt against people connected with the fourteen years of civil war in Liberia that claimed many lives and destroyed major infrastructure but, rather it is about giving Justice to victims of the war fought in the Country.

"Liberian should be hopeful of this thing; this is no witch hunt; this is not issue about being against anybody. When these guys were carrying out these atrocities, they were not showing love to us, so you cannot be telling us now that we hit you because we want justice for the act of raping, killing, beheading people and opening pregnant women stomach," Henries added.

He maintained that the issue is not about love or hit but, rather ensuring justice is well served in favor of people who suffered some forms of disorder at the hands of warlords.

Accordingly, Henries lauded the effort or decision by the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) to join the campaign for the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court by passing on a resolution.

Two weeks ago, the LNBA during its general assembly in Kakata, Margibi county reawakened the instrument by massively voting for the implementation of the recommendations within the TRC report.

He called on CSOs, key stakeholders and every citizen to also endorse the TRC recommendations to mount more pressure on national government to pass the instrument saying "you must be truthful to what you say on paper; you cannot say something on the paper and you don't want to implement it."

Meanwhile, the protesters are far from winning the fight of having the war and economic crimes court establish under the Weah-led Government as key actors including the President seem not to have interest anymore even though his party CDC once upon the time pushed for this.