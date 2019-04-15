Liberia: Senate Probes Another Member

The plenary of the Liberian Senate has mandated its committee on Claims, Petition, Human Rights and Judiciary to investigate Senator Conmany Wesseh for accusing the Liberian Senate of practicing lawlessness.

The plenary which is the highest decision-making body of the Liberian Senate reached the decision in its Tuesday's, April 9, 2019, session on Capitol Hill.

The Senate's plenary decision was triggered by a communication filed by River Cess County Senator, Dallas Gueh complaining Senator Conmany Wesseh of bringing the Senate to what he considers as public ridicule.

According to Senator's Gueh's Communication, the action by his colleague from River Gee County has the proclivity and propensity to undermine the Senate's integrity and sanctity.

"I have the distinguish honor to inform you of recent occurrences in and out of the chamber of the Liberian Senate that has the proclivity to undermine the integrity and sanctity of the Liberian Senate," Senator Gueh's communication said.

The River Cess County Senator continues in his communication "distinguish colleagues, Senator Conmany Wesseh of River Cess County in this chamber and on media outlets, has accused the Senate of lawlessness and other denigrating remarks with aim of bring this august body to public disrepute and buy public sentiment."

The newly crossed over Senator to the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) indicated in his communication that he stands ready to provide pieces of evidence to aid the committee in its investigation.

It can be recalled that on April 2, 2019, Senator Conmany Wesseh walked out of session in protest that the Senate did not meet the require quorum to conduct session but the Presiding officer, Senator Dan Morais anyhow continued the session.

Speaking to journalists upon his walking out of session, Senator Wesseh said that he thinks it was wrong on the part of the presiding officer to have allowed the session to go on without having the needed quorum to conduct the business of the Liberian Senate.

"We saw the last time illegality led to a decision for us to say that we impeached or removed from office an Associate Justice. Today, we do not even have a quorum and you are taking a decision contrary to our own rules seven that defines a quorum," Senator Wesseh said.

Senator Wesseh indicated that the action by the Senate under the leadership of Senator Morais is the continuation of what he considers as lawlessness and said lawlessness has got to stop.

"This is the continuation of lawlessness and this lawlessness must stop. We need the assistance of our people to stop lawlessness, it is not good for our country," Senator Wesseh noted.

Meanwhile, the committee is expected to reported back to plenary within two weeks upon the investigation for further action by the plenary.