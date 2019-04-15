Liberia: Liberty Party Stalwart Hook for Libel

The Vice Chair for Political Affairs of the opposition Liberty Party, Abraham Darius Dillion has been held for libel and commanded to appear before the Civil Law Court during its June 2019 Term of Court to answer to the crime damage of libel levied against him.

The court action comes as a result of a lawsuit filed against Dillion by a group under the banner "the Plebeian Common People of Liberia" in the tone of US$500,000.00.

Dillion has been further mandated by the Court to file his answer to the complaint or writ before or on April 14, 2019, to show caused why the court should not grant the request made in the group complaint.

Failure on the part of Dillion to adhere to the court mandate, a default judgement will be brought down against him (Dillion) and as well incarcerated at the Monrovia central prison should he failed to honor it mandate.

The Plebeian Common People of Liberia is said to be a non-profitable organization legally registered and providing humanitarian and charitable services to people of all backgrounds.

The group as part of its humanitarian services, negotiated with secrete security service, a private security firm to absorb some of their youthful beneficiaries in Secreta's employed but, was advised by Secrete management that it could be helpful if those whose names the group intended recommending for employment.

According to the group, Dillion wicked and malicious intent to injure their image and damage its reputation, secretly and illegally recorded the 45-minute pre-screaming physical fitness exercise conducted by them (Plebeian common people of Liberia).

They further claimed that the Liberty party executive published and posted said video-recording on his Facebook page, is a public social media platform, and formulated a deliberate false and malicious story thus accusing them of training militias men and rebels who are due to be used by the national government as a death squad.

This, the group indicated constitutes a crime under the penal law of Liberia and false, and lacks all truthfulness and is therefore, pleading with the honorable court to prosecute the LP executives.