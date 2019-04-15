15 April 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Man Shot in Hijacking, Left Critically Injured

De Deur — A 47-year-old man was left critically injured this afternoon when he was shot multiple times during a hijacking at the Middle and Tree Road Intersection in De Deur.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 13h15 to find a man lying on the side of the road next to his vehicle.

Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and was in a critical condition.

The man was treated for his injuries and provided with several advanced life support interventions before he was airlifted to a private hospital by the ER24 Oneplan Helicopter.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Read the original article on ER24.

Copyright © 2019 ER24. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).