South Africa: Man Shot in Hijacking, Left Critically Injured

De Deur — A 47-year-old man was left critically injured this afternoon when he was shot multiple times during a hijacking at the Middle and Tree Road Intersection in De Deur.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 13h15 to find a man lying on the side of the road next to his vehicle.

Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and was in a critical condition.

The man was treated for his injuries and provided with several advanced life support interventions before he was airlifted to a private hospital by the ER24 Oneplan Helicopter.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.