15 April 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Man Declared Dead After Falling Into Silo

Bloemfontein — A man, believed to be in his 40s, was killed this morning after he fell into a grain silo at a factory in Bloemfontein, Free State.

ER24 paramedics, along with Life Healthcare, Bloemfontein Fire, Provincial EMS and SAPS Search and Rescue, arrived on the scene at 10h20.

On inspection, paramedics found that onsite workers had already cut into the silo in attempts to free the man.

Emergency personnel worked for some time to free the man from the silo. Once freed, paramedics assessed him and found that he showed no signs of life. CPR was immediately initiated, in an effort to revive the patient.

Unfortunately, after 20 minutes, no vital signs returned, and the man was declared dead.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known.

