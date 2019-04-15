South Africa: Home Invasion Leaves One Dead, Another Critical

Midrand — One man was killed and a woman critically injured last night following a home invasion at a residence at the George and Lever Intersection in Midrand.

ER24 paramedics, along with Life Healthcare, arrived on the scene at 20h45 to find the local authorities already in attendance.

Paramedics found a woman, believed to be in her 20s, lying in the garden with a gunshot wound to her shoulder while a man, also believed to be in his 20s, was found lying in the residence with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead on the scene.

The woman was treated for her injuries and provided with pain-relief medication before she was transported to a private hospital in Fourways for urgent treatment.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.