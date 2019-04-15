15 April 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Shootout Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

Tagged:

Related Topics

Protea Glen — One man was killed and another injured this afternoon following a shootout between authorities and suspects on the R558 in Protea Glen.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 10h03 to find the body of a man, believed to be in his 40s, lying on the side of the road.

Paramedics assessed the suspect and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his head and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

Further down the road, paramedics found a second suspect, a man in his 20s, in the custody of local authorities. The man was assessed and found to have sustained a gunshot wound to his back.

The man was treated and thereafter transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

South Africa

Attacks On Foreign Nationals

Authorities in South Africa should urgently investigate, and arrest and prosecute those responsible for a spate of… Read more »

Read the original article on ER24.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 ER24. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.