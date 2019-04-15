South Africa: Shootout Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

Protea Glen — One man was killed and another injured this afternoon following a shootout between authorities and suspects on the R558 in Protea Glen.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 10h03 to find the body of a man, believed to be in his 40s, lying on the side of the road.

Paramedics assessed the suspect and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his head and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

Further down the road, paramedics found a second suspect, a man in his 20s, in the custody of local authorities. The man was assessed and found to have sustained a gunshot wound to his back.

The man was treated and thereafter transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.