South Africa: SA Relay Teams Chasing IAAF Qualfier in Potch

Cape Town — Following a successful opener of the Athletics Grand Prix Series at Mangaung, the second leg on Wednesday at the Herman McArthur Athletics Stadium in Potchefstroom will see the proverbial race against time.

The South African 4x400m men and women's teams are chasing their respective qualifying times as the IAAF World Relays beckons to Yokohama, Japan for May 11-12, 2019.

Pushing this SA attempt are neighbours Zimbabwe, Kingdom of Eswatini and Lesotho, all of whom are focused on the same goal of qualifying for the World Relays.

"Our teams are going all out to find that qualifier," said James Moloi, the Acting President of Athletics South Africa and the Chairperson of ASA's Road Running Commission.

"It's going to be tough and exciting, but we believe we have the quality of athletes to meet this challenge.

"The achievements of the first leg at the weekend, has generated new excitement for the Potchefstroom leg. This unique competition of a one hour packed programme in an evening setting, has proved popular with fans over the years following the success of previous Grand Prix Series."

Other countries which have entered their athletes to contest the individual categories include Botswana, Kenya and Mauritius.

Source: Sport24