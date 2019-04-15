Liberia: President Weah Dedicates 'Unification Theater of Arts' Easing Artists' Burdens

Monrovia, Liberia: In an apparent bid to alleviate burdens of Liberian artists, particularly those in the entertainment sector, President George Manneh on Sunday, April 14, 2019 dedicated and declared open a state-of-the-art theater and recording studio in the country.

The Unification Theater of Arts located in the vicinity of the President's newly established Forky Klon Family Fellowship is especially designed to provide modern, high-tech facilities that give unfettered leverage to Liberians in the theatrical business.

"It is now my pleasure to welcome you and to dedicate and officially declare the Unification Theatre of Arts open and ready for business," President George Manneh Weah said as he dedicated the Unification Theater of Arts facility which has the capacity to host 162 visitors.

The dedication ceremony was witnessed by House Speaker Bhofal Chambers, Senate Pro Tempore Albert Chie, a host of other government officials, representatives of Liberia's music and movie groups and members the Liberian track-and-field team that recently won medals in the Dubai 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games.

To entertain the many guests at the opening ceremony, the Unification Theatre of Arts filmed on its gigantic screen the movie, 'Snorti: The Chief Daughter" done under the directorship of Liberian International Movie Star Frank Artus.

The film cast several Liberian stars whose roles and actions kept the audience spellbound and choked by continued laughter from start to end.

With solid experience in the music industry, President Weah then Standard Bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) promised struggling Liberian musicians and movie actors that he would build a the country's first modern recording studio and theater.

The Liberian leader, in a recent interactive session with diaspora Liberians, reiterated his determination to build the Unification Theatre of Arts that would be at the disposal of all Liberians interested in music and movie as to lessen their burdens of travelling abroad to record and produce their artworks.