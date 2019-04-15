South Africa: Deputy Minister Bulelani Magwanishe Delivers Message of Support At Mfundisweni High School

press release

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry (the dti), Mr Bulelani Magwanishe warned students against throwing in the towel especially if they have the will to succeed in life despite their family background. Magwanishe was delivering a message of support at Mfundisweni High School during the Freedom Walk and Economic Opportunities Expo that is targeting schools from rural areas in the Eastern Cape on over the weekend.

The purpose of the expo was to create awareness on career development in the communications sector for learners at high school level who are faced with challenges of making career choices to pursue in University. The expo also focused on driving the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) skills development and sharing of job opportunities available in both the private and public sector.

"We know that we are from diverse family backgrounds faced with different challenges, however one message that I want learners to always have in mind is that where you are should not be your endpoint. You have a duty to find a correct destination, because immediately when you start traveling without knowing where you are going you will never reach that particular destination," said Magwanishe.

Magwanishe further mentioned that unemployed graduates should continue to embrace opportunities presented to them by government and private sectors. He added that the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) is no different as it also rolls out different programmes every year to provide graduates with the opportunity to gain exposure in the work environment.

"Some of the opportunities we present for youth include but not limited to Monyetla Work Readiness Porgramme which trains unemployed people to prepare them for successful employment in the business process outsourcing industry. The programme trains youth for a period of 12-months and so far it has a success rate of 95%," added Magwanishe.

With the effort on repositioning South Africa in the world economy, Magwanishe pronounced that the dti will officially launch a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Mthatha that will focus on agro-processing and take advantage of the high levels of domestic demand.

The Freedom Walk and Economic Expo was hosted in partnership with the Department of Communications, Telecommunications and Postal Services, Trade and Industry, Higher Education and Training, Labour and related companies.

Caption: Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Bulelani Magwanishe flanked by two government officials during the 5km walk in Eastern Cape.

