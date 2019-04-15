Cameroon: Coffee Dealers Build Capacities

They were recently trained on how to identify, produce and make good coffee.

The training session that lasted three days (from the10- 12 April 2019) was also a moment for the coffee dealers to learn ways on how to defend and promote the brand of Cameroon origin.

It is on record that domestic coffee witnessed a sharp increase of about 20% that is from 20.270 tons in 2016/ 2017 season to 25.215 tons in 2018. To keep up with standards, the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) for the Littoral Region, organized the 6th edition of coffee festival "FESTICOFFEE" this time around to build capacity of dealers in coffee.

The training programme organized in collaboration with the African Fine Coffee Association (AFCA) saw the participation of all 10 cooperatives in Cameroon. They included; North West Cooperative Association (NWCA), Union Trading International (UTI), Union de Cooperative Cacoa (UCCAO),TORRECAM, NEGOCE Cacao Café Sarl, Cooper GROO, Cooperfarlos, PROCOCA , GIC Sondason and the National Cocoa and Coffee Board ( NCCB).

According to the main trainer and Director of Operations in AFCA Nandi Jordaan, the training was to promote African Coffee and train cooperatives in Cameroon to produce good quality coffee. To her AFCA is out to help members to keep the standard of coffee high. Nandi Jardaan said being a member of AFCA, Cameroon is legible to training opportunities by AFCA.

For the Director of Quality and Sustainability in NCCB, Mutngi Elie Bertrand, attaining the sustainability of cocoa and coffee has been one of their priorities. He said upgrading the skills of coffee dealers within the country will go a long way to improve the quality of Coffee in Cameroon.

He used the opportunity to encourage Cameroonians to consume local coffee as it is of good quality and of great taste. It should be recalled that the Cameroonian coffee be it Robusta or Arabica has a great market in Belgium, France, Portugal, Italy, Germany and the United States of America.