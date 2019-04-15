South Africa: Premier Sylvia Lucas Hands Over Multi-Purpose Sport Facility in Carolusberg Nama Khoi Municipality

press release

The programme to provide and build more Multi-purpose sport facilities and Libraries for the Communities of the Northern Cape continues with the opening of the Multi-purpose Sport Faciltiy to be opened in Carolusberg in the Nama Khoi Municipality in the Namakwa District.

The Premier of the Northern Cape Ms Sylvia Lucas will on Wednesday 17 April 2019 open the Multi-Purpose Sporting facility in Carolusberg @ 10h00. She will be accompanied by the MEC for Sport , Arts and Culture Ms Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba.

This will be followed by the opening of 2 libraries in Warrenton and Kuruman, as well as another Mult-purpose Sport Facility in Warrenton during the month of April.

The much needed facilities will bring services to many including learners, students and people looking for jobs. They will offer internet services including free Wi-Fi. The programme to build libraries is more about promoting and inculcating the culture of reading and learning and supporting schools.

On the other hand the sporting facility will provide recreational space for the community especially young people to play various sport including :

Mini Soccer

Netball

Badminton

Tennis

Mini Hockey

Volleyball

The media is cordially invited to the handover ceremony

Issued by: Northern Cape Sport, Arts and Culture