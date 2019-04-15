Cameroon: Situation in NW, SW - NW Women Sue for Peace

The women while showcasing the cultural heritage of the region, communed and offered prayers of peace for the nation in the presence of the Prime Minister on April 13, 2019.

Women of the North West Region in a get-together on April 13, 2019 at the Yaounde Conference Centre rendered prayers and cries for peace and expressed their desire to see a return of normalcy of activities. Initiated by the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of the Supreme State Audit, Mbah Acha Rose Fomundam, and attended by the Prime Minister, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute, a host of government ministers, Members of Parliament and North West elite, prominent amongst them the former Prime Minister, Philemon Yang, the objective was for women to put their voices together to cry for peace and unity in Cameroon.

In his remark at the event, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute, thanked the women for their dynamism and courage at contributing in addressing a situation which he termed painful. "We here represent those who believe in Cameroon and I thank you all for being here because it is our children who are trapped in this terrible situation. This country is for everyone. Let us tell them the language of truth and fraternity-that we are brothers and sisters and they should come out of the bushes, go to school and contribute in nation building," he urged.

While applauding the women for their initiative, he noted that talks are being held within government ranks to find a lasting solution to the crisis. "My predecessor, Mr Yang Philemon did a wonderful job in this regard and am continuing in the same light talking and listening to people as a means of addres sing the situation," Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute noted. On her part, Madam Mbah Acha Rose Fomundam, who said the gathering was apolitical had three-folds objectives: show support of their ideology of peace and living together as upheld by the President of the Republic, celebrate womanhood and showcase the rich cultural heritage of the North West Region.

She urged everyone in possession of arms to please lay them down and leave the bushes for they would be reintegrated into the society. "What are some of our children doing in the bushes when others are going to school," she wondered in pain. As she sympathised with the several internally displaced persons and host families imposed as a result of the socio-political tension, the Magistrate by profession said their ardent desire is to see the return of peace to the region in particular and the country in general.

The ceremony was punctuated by dance performances from the four zones of the country, fashion parade and an exhibition of the rich cultural heritage of the seven different Divisions of the North West Region. Women took turns to narrate their ordeals and preached the gospel of peace as their sole desire.