Cameroon: Protection of Children - First Lady Equips Health Unit

The Secretary General of the Chantal Biya Foundation handed medical equipment to the institution for children last Friday in the presence of the Minister of Social Affairs.

The First Lady of Cameroon, Mrs Chantal Biya, has taken a major step in the process to modernise the Cameroonian Children's Institution (CCI) in Betamba in the Mbam and Kim Division of the Centre Region. On Friday April 12, the Secretary General of her foundation (Chantal Biya Foundation), Habissou Bidoung, was at Betamba to hand over medical equipment and food stuff to the Infirmary of the Cameroonian Children's Institution.

On hand to receive the special donation from the First Lady was the Minister of Social Affairs, Pauline Iréne Nguene and the administration of the Betamba institution. Speeches and songs of gratitude characterised the event as various actors did not just hail the kind gesture from the First Lady but also used the occasion to call on other well wishes to emulate the humanitarian actions of Mrs Biya.

While handing the gifts, Habissou Bidoung said the First Lady of Cameroon, UNESCO's Goodwill Ambassador for Education and Social Inclusion, is providing support to the strategic plan for the modernization of CCI through her Foundation. As such, she is participating alongside the government, in the control of the phenomenon of street children and juvenile delinquency. Habissou Bidoung said the First Lady is also ensuring the security of this category of children in the face of recurrent recruitment of vulnerable children by armed groups.

The Secretary General of the Chantal Biya Foundation said the Foundation remains ready to support, in a sustainable manner, the many virtuous actions, with humanism and extreme kindness in favour of the disadvantaged sections of the population throughout the national territory.

It was an occasion for the Minister of Social Affairs, Pauline Iréne Nguene to express profound gratitude and recognition to the First Lady for once more expressing her passionate and humanism through gifts to improve the living conditions of vulnerable children not only at Betamba but the entire community in the Ntui SubDivision.

Iréne Nguene said the event was about delinquent children who are in conflict with the law. These children, the Minister of Social Affairs said, although delinquent, need care, affectionate and understanding despite the fact that their attitude often calls for rejection and condemnation from the society. The Director of the Centre, Thomas Messaleba, also thanked the First Lady for the timely gifts which will help them treat the