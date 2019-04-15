Cameroon: Ministry of Public Works - Newly Appointed Staff Installed

They were commissioned into their new offices in Yaounde, April 12, 2019.

The Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi has installed newly appointed employees of the Ministry into their new functions. The installation ceremony took place in Yaounde on April 12. The decrees promoting the staff to higher posts of responsibilities were read out during the crowd-pulling event. Minister Nganou Djoumessi, in his speech reechoed the appointments, noting that they are part of measures to promote effectiveness and efficiency. Hear him:

"Following the Presidential decree No.2019/119 of 06 March 2019, the Head of State, His Excellency Paul Biya, appointed Mr Tang Ahanda Barnabe, the General Inspector of Services, Mr Awoh Dang Denis, the General Inspector in charge of Technical Issues, Mr Abouna Zoa Guy Daniel, the Director General of Technical Studies and Madam Lekeufack epse Metangmo Ndemanou Radegonde Christine Virginie, the Director General of Infrastructure Works.

And by Decree No. 2019/118 of March 13, 2019, the Prime Minister, Head of Government appointed some senior officials to various positions. Finally, by Order No. 15 of 08 April 2019, I appointed a large number of officials to certain positions of responsibility."

The boss of the Ministry of Public Work noted that the appointments come as a result of the reorganization of the Ministry following a Presidential Decree of August 7, 2018. He said the reorganization is an eloquent expression of the determination of the Head of State to meet the expectations of the population in terms of viable infrastructure.