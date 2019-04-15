South Africa: MEC Debbie Schäfer On Upcoming National Senior Certificate and Senior Certificate Exams

press release

Approximately 32 000 candidates have registered for the May/June National Senior Certificate (NSC) and Senior Certificate (SC) examinations, which are set to take place from the 2nd May 2019 to 14th June 2019.

Candidates qualifying for supplementary examinations in the 2018 NSC will also be writing these exams.

Candidates can access their admission letters on the WCED website - https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/exams.

The admission letters provide them access to the examination venue. Candidates MUST produce the admission letter and proof of identity at the entrance of the exam venue for every exam.

They can only report to the exam venue indicated in the admission letter and must arrive at the exam venue at least an hour prior to the commencement of the exam.

Candidates will not be allowed entry into the exam venue after the first hour has elapsed.

They are reminded that no electronic devices including cellphones are allowed in the exam venue, even if they are switched off.

Matric support resources such as revision guides and videos can be found at this link: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/matric-support.

The WCED is also offering Second Chance Matric Support Programmes.

The aim of the Second Chance Matric Support Programme is to provide extra support to those wishing to complete their matric.

The programme will provide free tutoring to learners who:

Have registered for the 2019 supplementary National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams

Have registered for the May/June exam for adult matric candidates, and

Repeater candidates who plan to register for the November 2019 NSC exams.

The tutoring covers the following subjects: Accounting, Business Studies, Economics, English FAL, English HL, Geography, History, Life Science, Mathematics, Mathematical Literacy and Physical Science.

Master teachers will provide face-to-face tutoring at selected venues. Candidates will also have access to Mindset Broadcast lessons via HD OpenView at specified broadcast centres.

The face-face-classes will use Mind the Gap study material in eight of the 11 subjects, in addition to past question papers and study guides.

District coordinators can provide details on when lessons will start. The table below provides their contact details.

For information on the centres in your Education District - https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/tutoring-programme

Enquiries can be directed to the ExamRegistrations@westerncape.gov.za email.

A copy of the timetable can be found here online at the following link -https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/documents/2019-June-SCNSC-TT-updated-12-03-2019.pdf

I wish all schools and all candidates every success as they prepare for these important exams.

Issued by: Western Cape Education