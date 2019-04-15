Liberia: Pres. Weah Suspends National Lottery Directory for Time Indefinite

President George Weah has suspended Martin S. Kollie, Managing Director of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), for time indefinite, an Executive Mansion release has said.

According to the release, Kollie remains suspended pending the outcome of a full-scale investigation for alleged acts of impropriety.

Meanwhile, the President has appointed NLA Deputy Managing Director for Operations, Nevad Kortu, to act as managing director until further notice.

President Weah has further ordered Mr. Kollie to turn over all government properties in his possession, and to cooperate with the investigation.

In a related development, the President has constituted Bomi County Community College (BCCC) Board of Trustees.

Those named to the board are Dr. Mulbah Blamah Gray, Sr., BCCC President and secretary; Morris Gato Saytumah, member representing the county Legislative Caucus; Reverend James Andrew Lablah, member, representing National Commission on Higher Education; Adama Jah Robinson, member, Bomi County Superintendent; Richard Devine, member, representing Senjh District; Armaso B. Bawn, member, representing Klay District; George F. Kpawulu, II, member, representing Suehn Mecca District; David Momolu Wiles -member, representing Dowein District; Ernest Kromah Gaie, member, representing Tehr District; Cllr. William Blamah Sando, member, representing the county Bar Association; Miatta A. Monger, member, representing BCCC Alumni Association; Professor D. Karfala Johnson, member; the Minister of Education, an Ex-Officio member, representing the ministry; and the management of Sime Darby, a member representing the private sector.