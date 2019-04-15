15 April 2019

South Africa: Man Shot Dead Outside Primary School While Collecting Child

By Sesona Ngqakamba

A man was shot dead outside Bernard Isaacs Primary School in Corronationville, Johannesburg on Monday.

It is alleged that the man was picking up a pupil from the school when two unknown suspects approached him and fired several shots at him.

"This Golf was supposed to pick up a child from the school and ... and when he stopped here, he was approached - allegedly by two males who were walking around - and shot at several times," Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said at the scene.

The motive of the shooting is unknown and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A case of murder is being investigated, said Makhubele.

More to follow

Source: News24

